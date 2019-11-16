House Democrats on Saturday released a transcript detailing top National Security Council aide Tim Morrison‘s testimony to impeachment committees.

During his testimony, Morrison told impeachment investigators about concerns that Trump withheld U.S. aid to Ukraine in order to secure commitments from the country’s leaders to investigate the president’s political rivals.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam SchiffAdam Bennett SchiffTrump opens new line of impeachment attack for Democrats Yovanovitch impeachment testimony gives burst of momentum to Democrats Five takeaways from ex-ambassador’s dramatic testimony MORE (D-Calif.) in a statement said Morrison confirmed that after a Sept. 1 meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Vice President Pence, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland Gordon SondlandNew witness claims first-hand account of Trump’s push for Ukraine probes Yovanovitch impeachment testimony gives burst of momentum to Democrats State Dept. official confirms Trump-Sondland conversation on Ukraine probes: report MORE informed a top Zelensky aide that “American military aid was conditioned on the investigations.”

This is one of the many rounds of private testimony released by the House recently. Public hearings in front of the Intelligence Committee are expected to resume next week.

To read the entire testimony click here.

Tim Morrison close-door impeachment hearing testimony by M Mali on Scribd