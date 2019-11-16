The Trump administration proposal to permit the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Air Marshal Service to shoot down unmanned drones near airports is drawing resistance from House Republicans, The Washington Free Beacon reported.

“The National Airspace System hosts over 44,000 flights carrying 2.7 million passengers each day, with many of our airports in or near densely populated communities,” Reps. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., and Sam Graves, R-Mo., wrote in a joint statement. “The only federal agency that fully understands the incredible complexity of this system, in its totality, is the Federal Aviation Administration.

“Nobody wants drones to cause disruptions at our airports, but to hastily hand over authority to shoot down drones to an agency that doesn’t have the critical knowledge or experience of how our airspace system functions is irresponsible and dangerous.”

DHS would be justified in shooting down drones around government areas, but the airports are the FAA’s domain, and not of the Transportation Security Administration’s Federal Air Marshal Service, the Republicans argued.

“While we share the goal of ensuring that our nation’s airports are not disrupted by negligent or nefarious [drone] operations, DHS does not have the authority or the experience necessary to operate [counter-drone] equipment in the manner proposed,” the letter reads, per the Free Beacon. “If the administration believes that another federal agency needs additional authority to mitigate credible . . . threats near airports, we welcome any discussion along those lines in order to keep our national airspace systems safe and our homeland secure.”