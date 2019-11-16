Multiple people have died, including children in a shooting that occurred in a home in a Paradise Hills neighborhood of San Diego, said San Diego Police.

Police received a 911 call at about 6:49 a.m. from a residence at the 2100 block of Flintridge Drive. Dispatcher heard no one on the call but heard arguing in the background, said SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs.

Officers made their way to the scene when they received another 911 call from a neighbor calling to say he heard arguing and what sounded like a nail gun, described Dobbs.

When officers arrived on the scene they got no response at the door. When they went behind the home and looked through a window officers saw a child down covered in blood, said Dobbs.

Once inside they found several people down with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police later confirmed that five people have died.

A 31-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman, and a 3-year-old child were found dead inside the home. A 5-year-old and a 9-year-old died at a local hospital.

Another child, 11, was injured and is at a local hospital in surgery, confirmed the lieutenant. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

All children are boys.

Neighbor Sanya Gordon was sad to learn what had happened a few houses down.

“Why would someone take these kids life, it’s senseless, they’re pure and innocent,” said Gordon.

Lt. Dobbs believes all the victims are all family members.

The suspect is one of the dead, confirmed the lieutenant.

SDPD Homicide is at the scene investigating.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.