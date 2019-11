(BREITBART) The Canadian-based YouTube series called “Sex-Ed School” is featuring an instructional video for children in which a biological woman who has assumed a male gender identity explains to young children how taking testosterone and having her breasts removed helped her achieve her desired male qualities.

The Sex-Ed School site says it is “a fun new web series for kids to get real info from experts and discover all the answers they want to know now.”

