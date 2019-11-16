We have been writing about Rep. Elise Stefanik’s impressive performance in the ongoing impeachment fiasco. You can tell she did a good job in yesterday’s committee hearing, because liberals promptly started circulating an absurd photoshopped image of her giving a camera the finger at the conclusion of Ambassador Yovanovitch’s testimony. And they actually claimed it was real! Twitchy has a rundown on the Democrats who perpetrated this fraud.

This is the fake image:

Seriously, could anyone possibly fall for that? I doubt it. This is just one of thousands of data points that demonstrate the utter bankruptcy of the Democratic Party.