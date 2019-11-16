The hashtag “TooFarLeft” trended on Twitter on Saturday morning, in part because of comments made Friday by former President Obama.

Obama spoke at a fundraising meeting Friday evening and warned donors of the danger of the 2020 Democratic primary field moving too far to the left.

“Even as we push the envelope and we are bold in our vision, we also have to be rooted in reality,” Obama said. “The average American doesn’t think we have to completely tear down the system and remake it.”

The former president’s message didn’t sit well with left-leaning Democrats.

Former Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonWhat are Democrats going to do once Donald Trump leaves office? Trump to hold campaign rally in Florida later this month Krystal Ball accuses Democrats of having ‘zero moral authority’ amid impeachment inquiry MORE aide Peter Daou tweeted Saturday morning, “Saying ‘Americans are moderate than these wild leftists’ is basically conceding that the far right propaganda machine has prevailed.”

“Because what the Too Far Left™ movement wants is fairness and equality. Health care, education, dignity for ALL people, not just oligarchs,” he continued.

Daou didn’t stop there, however, writing in another tweet, “I’m #TooFarLeft because I want kids to be safe in school. I’m #TooFarLeft because I want people to live in dignity. I’m #TooFarLeft because I seek justice and equality. I’m #TooFarLeft because I think healthcare and housing are human rights.”

That tweet caught fire, with more than 9,000 likes and almost 3,000 retweets. Daou also retweeted other tweets that used #TooFarLeft, and it quickly became the No. 1 trending hashtag on Twitter in the U.S.

Some Twitter users, such as comedian Bill Burr, used the hashtag in a tongue-in-cheek manner. Burr tweeted, “I’m #toofarleft because I believe if a running back or a wide receiver lowers his head there should be no helmet to helmet penalty.”