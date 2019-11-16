President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump opens new line of impeachment attack for Democrats Bloomberg to spend 0M on anti-Trump ads in battleground states New witness claims first-hand account of Trump’s push for Ukraine probes MORE on Saturday began portions of his annual physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the White House said.

“Anticipating a very busy 2020, the President is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed,” press secretary Stephanie Grisham Stephanie GrishamTrump opens new line of impeachment attack for Democrats Trump grants pardons to two service members in war-crimes cases Trump criticizes Yovanovitch during her public testimony MORE said in a statement.

Trump did not have anything on his public schedule on Saturday, but he departed the White House at 2:15 p.m. and arrived at the medical center about 30 minutes later.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s unclear which parts of his physical exam Trump is completing on Saturday or when he might undergo the rest of his annual checkup.

Trump underwent his most recent medical exam in February. The president’s height was listed at 6 feet, 3 inches, and his weight was 243 pounds, up from 239 pounds in January 2018.

Trump’s body mass index, a measure of body weight based on height, was listed 30.4, putting him in the category of obese. The president’s total cholesterol was 196 mg/dL, down from 223 the prior year. But his daily dosage of the drug rosuvastatin was increased to 40 milligrams daily.

Navy Cdr. Sean Conley, physician to the president, said at the time that there were “no findings of significance or changes to report on his physical exam, including the eyes, ears, nose, mouth, teeth/gums, heart, lungs, skin, gastrointestinal, and neurologic systems.”

The health report released in February did not indicate that Trump took a cognitive exam during his most recent checkup.