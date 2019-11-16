(GATEWAY PUNDIT) President Trump did not let the sham impeachment slow him down and he granted clemency to two Army officers accused of war crimes — Army 1st Lt. Clint Lorance, who is currently in Leavenworth, and Green Beret, Maj. Matt Golsteyn, who will have the murder charge against him dropped.

The President also restored Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher’s rank of chief petty officer after over zealous Obama hacks hunted him down for taking a picture with a dead ISIS terrorist.

Army Lt. Clint Lorance was found guilty 6 years ago of second-degree murder and may be released from prison at Fort Leavenworth as early as Friday night!

