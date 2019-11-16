Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley blasted the media’s bias in its coverage of the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry during an interview live on CNN on Friday.

In an exchange with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, the Situation Room host pressed Haley to respond to the allegation that President Trump unduly pressured the Ukrainian government to launch an investigation into his political rival, Joe Biden. Haley was having none of it.

“Show me the proof,” she said, adding “because I don’t see anywhere where the president heavy-handed the president of Ukraine and said ‘you have to do this or else.'”

“There is nothing that shows” Trump did anything wrong

Blitzer then tried to cut Haley off, but Haley stopped him dead in his tracks.

“Look,” said the former governor of South Carolina, “I know you all want there to be something wrong, but at the end of the day, there is nothing that shows he threatened or that he held their hands saying ‘we’re not going to release [the money] until you do this,’ and that’s the issue.” Adding, “that’s obviously the problem in Congress and why they can’t come to a resolution on this.”

The CNN host responded to Haley, “When you say ‘you all,’ we just want to report the news, we just want to report the facts, we want to see where this leads…we don’t have a political position here in the Situation Room” as she smiled and nodded.

Slammed again

Blitzer then asked Haley why do current and former Trump aides refuse to testify in the Democrats’ public hearings if the president is innocent of the allegations against him.

“I think if the president thought there was a genuine investigation, he would have no problem with them testifying,” she responded. “I think he feels like this truly is a witch hunt,” added Haley, while slamming CNN and the media again. “He thinks this is just a way for you all to trick everybody into saying something.”

Haley is currently on tour promoting her latest book, “With All Due Respect,” which was released on Tuesday, November 12. President Trump has praised Haley and her book on Twitter. “Make sure you order your copy today, or stop by one of her book tour stops to get a copy and say hello. Good luck Nikki!”