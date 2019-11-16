Rap superstar and fashion mogul Kanye West brought his famous Sunday Service to inmates in a Houston, Texas, jail this week, describing the effort as a “mission, not a show.”
The Jesus Is King artist appeared at the Harris County Jail this week with his choir and performed for inmates. The visit came ahead of West’s expected appearance at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church, slated for Sunday.[embedded content]
“On this date, @kanyewest visits @HCSOTexas jail system. ‘This is a mission, not a show’- Kanye,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted. “@kanyewest visited us today. I know he has a busy weekend in H-Town surrounding his visit to @lakewoodchurch, so appreciate him and his choir spending time with us. #HouNews.”
On this date, @kanyewest visits @HCSOTexas jail system. “This is a mission, not a show”- Kanye
@kanyewest visited us today. I know he has a busy weekend in H-Town surrounding his visit to @lakewoodchurch, so appreciate him and his choir spending time with us. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/3e5s92WYY1
.@kanyewest and his choir brought some light and #churchservice to people who needed it today at the Harris County Jail. #HouNews https://t.co/FnBJzb9COz
Jason Spencer, Public Affairs Director for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, posted a series of photos, showing inmates praying, demonstratively moved by the moment.
Say what you want about the man. But @kanyewest and his choir brought some light to people who needed it today at the Harris County Jail. pic.twitter.com/ornRlEldNP
Took a quick selfie to document my #NoShaveNovember progress and got photo bombed by @kanyewest and @SheriffEd_HCSO. Had no idea they were back there. pic.twitter.com/ovzJAQ4XY1
Kanye West is expected to attend Lakewood’s 11 a.m. service on Sunday and hold his Sunday Service performance at the church at 7 p.m., local media reports.
The Grammy-winner and staunch supporter of President Donald Trump brought his Sunday Service to Bethany Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, earlier this month, where 1,000 attendees dedicated their lives to Jesus Christ, according to Crossroads Church Pastor Curvine Brewington, who detailed what he witnessed in an Instagram post.
Tonight, @candacebrewington & I got to experience Kanye West’s Sunday Service at @bethany_church in Baton Rouge. If you’ve ever doubted the legitimacy or spiritual impact of this #sundayservice project, simply look at this incredible shot taken by @the.smitan during the altar call. YES, I said ALTAR CALL. 😲 Tonight, worship was lifted, the name of Christ was exalted, the Word of God was preached, a multitude prayed together, the Gospel was clearly proclaimed, and an opportunity to respond was given. In a crowd of 6,000 people from all walks of life, all ages, and all races, i witnessed over 1,000 people respond to The Gospel by raising their hands to accept Jesus as their Lord & Savior! 😱🙌🏾 Say what you want, & think what you want…. But trust me when I tell you – The Spirit of the Living God was indeed present. I danced, wept, stood in awe of God’s redemptive work, & can honestly say that tonight I witnessed a new wave of REVIVAL first hand. #Jesusisking • Isaiah 43:19 “Behold I do a NEW thing. • 1 Corinthians 1:27 “But God chose the foolish things of the world to shame the wise; God chose the weak things of the world to shame the strong. • #excited #inspired 📸 @the.smitan
West’s commitment to Christianity prompted the American Bible Society (ABS) to hand out 1,000 free Bibles to those interested in Christianity, launching an initiative called “Bibles for Kanye Fans.”