(FOX NEWS) — A couple has sued the owner of a San Diego, Calif., apartment rented via Airbnb after claiming it had cameras hidden throughout the converted garage unit.

An unidentified couple booked an Airbnb in the city’s Clairemont neighborhood back in November 2018. Three days into their stay, the pair claim they discovered three hidden cameras, two of which were in the bathroom, with another one in the bedroom ceiling, NBC San Diego reports.

According to the lawsuit, the guests called police, who reportedly “confirmed the existence of the cameras.”

