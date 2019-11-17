Megyn Kelly reported on Sunday night that House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has contacted the president of ABC News and is demanding that the network answer questions about why it killed a bombshell story three years ago on convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein that involved former Democratic President Bill Clinton.

The news comes after James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas exclusively reported last month on leaked video footage from inside ABC News that showed anchor Amy Robach admitting that the network had the scandal on Epstein three years ago but that the network spiked it.

“Then the Palace found out that we had her whole allegations about #PrinceAndrew…threatened us in a million different ways. We were so afraid that we wouldn’t be able to interview Kate and Will…That also quashed the story.” – @arobach #EpsteinCoverup pic.twitter.com/fPvJc3s1Li — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 16, 2019

Kelly tweeted: “House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy turns up heat on ABC: demands answers about why they spiked the Epstein story. McCarthy to ABC News Pres. James Goldston: ‘I am deeply concerned that … ABC News chose to bury the truth.’”

Kelly continued, “House Min. Leader Kevin McCarthy accuses ABC of ‘enabling Epstein,’ demands answers: ‘Although it is unclear whether anyone thought to alert authorities…it is clear that ABC News’ enabling of Mr. Epstein has consequences: fewer victims willing to come forward.’”

Kelly continued, “House Min. Leader Kevin McCarthy accuses ABC of endangering minors by spiking Epstein story in 2015: ‘ABC News’ enabling of Mr. Epstein [raises]…the possibility that any number of minors could have been spared from human trafficking over the past three years.’”

Kelly continued, “House Min. Leader McCarthy requests from ABC: 1) provide the Robach interview 2) what facts led to decision not to run it? 3) who was involved? 4) what ‘outside forces’ influenced the call? 5) what evid did Robach have & 6) did ABC ever alert authorities re Epstein?”

