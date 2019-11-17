A new fringe group of alt-right extremists are attempting to push their racist, anti-Semitic, white nationalist views on conservatives – including protesting Donald Trump Jr. – but it is being rebuffed.

“This is the alt right 2.0 because the alt right was discredited,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, told The Hill. “So what they do is try to cloak themselves in some logical nationalism or MAGA-hat wearing America First rhetoric, which a lot of conservatives agree with, and then they use that to cloak their anti-Semitic leanings, and their racist leanings, and it’s pretty gross.

“You’re going to regret this.”

Crenshaw and Trump Jr. have been accosted by Nicholas Fuentes’ “Groypers,” who are seeking alt-right legitimacy by calling out conservatives for being frauds and not far enough to the right.

But conservatives are on to scheme, rejecting Fuentes “and his followers are scum of the earth,” Republican strategist Caleb Hull tweeted.

“Their bad faith, anti-Semitic attacks should be shot down by the entire conservative movement,” Hull said.