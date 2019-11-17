Democratic New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew said some Democrats are privately concerned about the ongoing impeachment process and “want to move on.”

Speaking to Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Van Drew — who along with Minnesota Rep. Collin Peterson was one of only two Democrats to vote against formalizing the impeachment inquiry — said the “end game” is well known unless “something new and amazing” emerges to incriminate President Donald Trump.

Van Drew told Bartiromo that he expects to vote “no” on eventual impeachment unless “there’s something new, something we haven’t heard, something that really rises to the level of treason or high crime.”

“But we don’t see that,” he said. “We see little different variations, hearsay, discussions, somebody heard something that somebody else said. Impeachment. You know that our Founding Fathers had vigorous debate of whether they would even allow impeachment in the Constitution. You don’t disenfranchise voters. Millions upon millions of voters. Voters choose their leaders in America.” (RELATED: Jesse Watters Puts Yovanovitch Firing In Stark Perspective: ‘Under Obama, Ambassadors Were Coming Back In Body Bags’)

The Fox News and Fox Business host then asked Van Drew about any potential concern among his Democratic colleagues.

“I don’t know how other folks will vote, because in all honesty, originally I thought there were going to be a few more — not that it matters if I’m one or a hundred and one, I do what I believe is right,” he said. “But there is some discussion among some of them quietly, privately of concern, certainly. What I’m hearing out in the street with most people is, they are tired, they are kind of worn out, they are kind of bored, most folks, and they want to move on. Unless there’s something new and amazing, we know the end game here.”