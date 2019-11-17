Craig Silverman, a conservative talk radio host in Denver, said he was fired midway through his show for criticizing President TrumpDonald John TrumpGOP divided over impeachment trial strategy Official testifies that Bolton had ‘one-on-one meeting’ with Trump over Ukraine aid Louisiana governor wins re-election MORE.

Silverman, who hosted a show on 710 KNUS, told the Denver Post he was interrupted by network news during a segment on Saturday about Roy Cohn, the lawyer and political fixer who was a mentor to Trump in the 1970s and 1980s.

Silverman said program director Kelly Michaels entered the studio shortly afterward and simply told him “You’re done.”

“I cannot and will not toe strict Trump party line. I call things as I see them,” Silverman later tweeted. “I see corruption and blatant dishonesty by President and his cronies. I also see bullying/smearing of American heroes w/courage to take oath and tell truth. Their bravery inspires me.”

Silverman, a former prosecutor who has hosted the show for five years, said he voted for Trump in 2016 and supported him early in his presidency. But Silverman added that he has grown increasingly critical of Trump lately and told the Post that, in his final segment that day, he had been discussing how “Democrats are making a strong case at the House impeachment hearing.”

