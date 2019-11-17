Former Democratic Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick said Sunday morning that he won’t swear off accepting super PAC money, unlike other candidates running for president in 2020.

Patrick joined the crowded Democratic field on Nov. 14 in “a Hail Mary from two stadiums over” last-minute bid, the Boston Globe previously reported. He spoke to Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday about his late decision to run for president. Patrick separated himself from some in the Democratic field when he wouldn’t swear off accepting money from a super political action committee.

“If there’s a super PAC that supports you, you’re not going to tell them to stop?” Todd asked.

“No, I’m not,” Patrick said and admitted he was unclear on if he was allowed to tell them to stop.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

Patrick said he’s willing to accept money from a super PAC because of his late entry into the race. He added that any future PACs that support him would need to fully disclose all sources.

“I’m not crazy about super PAC money either. … I will say that I would like to see any contributions to any PAC fully disclosed,” Patrick told Todd, admitting that he wouldn’t tell a super PAC that supports him “to stop.”

This move separates Patrick from some of the other Democrats who have vowed not to accept money from super PACs. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont have sworn off accepting money this way and have fundraised with grassroots efforts instead, The Hill reported. (RELATED: Biden’s Campaign Strikes Optimistic Tone Despite Lagging In Cash: Report)

Former Vice President Joe Biden was criticized for being open to accepting money from super PACs in October. Biden said that despite his openness, he would try to end the ability to use super PACs if he became president, The Hill reported.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.