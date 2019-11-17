The national media trumpeted the narrow (51 to 49 percent) re-election Saturday of Louisiana’s Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards over a Trump-backed Republican as a devastating blow to President Donald Trump.

Coming on the heels of the victory of Democrat Andy Breshear two weeks ago in the race for governor of Kentucky, concluded the media, Edwards’ win over multi-millionaire businessman and Republican Eddie Rispone was a sure sign the president was badly wounded in states he carried handily in 2016.

The problem with this conclusion, simply put, it’s moonshine.

In eking out a win over Rispone (a first-time candidate at 70 who had never held office before), Edwards, 53, campaigned as he did in 2015 — as a pro-life, pro-gun, DINO (Democrat in Name Only).

A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point (a biographical fact Edwards has underscored since his first winning race for governor in ’15), Edwards differs from most Democratic office-holders and all 2020 presidential hopefuls in that he is a proud supporter of the right to keep and bear arms and opposes most of the gun control measures backed by congressional Democrats.

In addition, devout Roman Catholic Edwards is solidly pro-life. Earlier this year, he signed into law a controversial bill outlawing abortion after six weeks of pregnancy (and without exceptions for rape or incest.)

Despite efforts by Rispone and other Republicans to link him to the left-leaning national Democratic Party, Edwards abjured any support from his party’s national figures. In so doing he followed a pattern of four years ago when he did not receive—and had not pursued—an endorsement from then-President Barack Obama.

“I don’t believe he’s taken a position on that,” then-Press Secretary Josh Earnest replied to Newsmax in November 2015 about whether Obama supported Edwards in the gubernatorial run-off, “I don’t know how closely he’s followed it.”

If there were any issues on which Edwards resembled his party’s national leaders, they were his successful pursuits of expanding Medicaid and raising taxes to cut the Pelican State’s budget deficit.

“But the Republicans controlled both houses of the state legislature and Edwards was able to do those things only because enough Republicans backed him,” a veteran lobbyist in Baton Rouge told us, “His next term will be different because Republicans now have a ‘super-majority’ in the state senate and there are more conservatives in the House.”

The same lobbyist told us that the big mistake of Republicans was “that Edwards was not fully attacked on the huge loss of jobs in Louisiana. Our lifeline is oil and gas. Edwards was hugely financed by trial attorneys, who were suing the oil companies and charging them with everything from climate change to coastal erosion. Louisiana actually lost jobs this year, while the rest of the country gained jobs.”

He added that “Our auto insurance rates are one of if not the highest in the country —another result of Edwards and his trial layers killing legislation that would have gone a long way to curing that. Neither Rispone nor the Republican Party spelled that out for public consumption.”

