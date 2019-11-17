http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Z22jloQRpQ8/

President Donald Trump traveled to Walter Reed hospital on Saturday to begin his annual physical, according to the White House.

“Anticipating a very busy 2020, the President is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, DC, to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

According to the White House, Trump had a quick medical exam and some lab work done as he had a free weekend.

“The President remains healthy and energetic without complaints, as demonstrated by his repeated vigorous rally performances in front of thousands of Americans several times a week,” Grisham said.

The unscheduled trip to Walter Reed prompted doubt from some of the president’s critics on Twitter.

Grisham fought back against the rumors on Twitter.

“Seems to be a lot more fun for people/some reporters to speculate & spread irresponsible/dangerous rumors,” she wrote on Twitter.

Grisham also appeared on Fox News to explain the trip, ironically thanking CNN’s Brian Stelter for sharing the clip on Twitter.

The president also shared details about the trip on Twitter, where he also visited a family of a soldier having major surgery at Walter Reed Medical Center.

“Those are truly some of the best doctors anywhere in the world,” Trump wrote.

Unscheduled presidential visits to Walter Reed are not uncommon.

In December 2014, President Barack Obama made an unscheduled visit to the hospital for a “routine CT scan” for a sore throat.

