Hospital secrecy over Candida auris is not only dangerous, it is deadly, according to Dr. Betsy McCaughey.

“With this new bug, Candida auris, the hospitals and the state governments and the CDC are keeping it secret,” McCaughey told “The Cats Roundtable” on 970 AM-N.Y. “This bug travels through hospitals really fast. You don’t want to be in a room where a previous patient had Candida auris.

“They can’t get rid of it. Ordinary hospital cleaners don’t remove it. So, if you are in a room where a previous patient was treated for Candida auris, you are at very high risk of getting it.”

McCaughey added “it is so terrible, that 45% of patients who contract it, die within 90 days.”

“You’re only going to get this bug in a hospital or a nursing home,” she told host John Catsimatidis. “It’s not something you would encounter on the street or in an airport. This is a healthcare-associated infection. It’s probably the most lethal [infection] we have ever dealt with.”

Dr. McCaughey’s organization, Reduce Infection Deaths, filed a freedom of information request against the Health Department in the state of New York released the Candida auris data this week after getting “the runaround for months.”

“Here’s the issue: 49 of the 50 states are still keeping it a secret,” she said. “All 50 were keeping it a secret until this week.

“Here’s why secrecy is so deadly: When we first started pressing the state to release this information, only five hospitals in Manhattan were affected – now that number has soared to 15,” she added. “In 2016, only one hospital outside of the five boroughs was affected. Now the germ has spread to Nassau, Suffolk, Albany, Rockland — virtually all over the state. Keeping it a secret is allowing this germ to spread fast.”