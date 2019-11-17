WASHINGTON—A White House official sought to restrict access to a rough transcript of a July call between President

Trump

and his Ukrainian counterpart because the official feared that a leak of the conversation could be politically damaging, according to the official’s testimony to House impeachment investigators.

Timothy Morrison,

who until recently served as a senior national-security official in the Trump administration, said he approached White House lawyers after the call ended to ask whether the rough transcript should be closely guarded to prevent its contents from becoming public. The transcript of the call, which was later released by the White House after questions were raised about the conversation, was ultimately placed on a secure server typically reserved for national-security secrets.

“I was concerned about whether or not they would agree that it would be damaging for the reasons I outlined in my statement if the call package—if the call [memorandum of conversation] or its contents leaked,” Mr. Morrison said, according to a transcript of his deposition released Saturday.

The acknowledgment that Mr. Morrison spoke to the top lawyer on the White House National Security Council,

John Eisenberg,

and his deputy,

Michael Ellis,

supports a key assertion of the August whistleblower complaint that sparked the impeachment inquiry: that there was an effort within the White House to “lock down” access to the transcript of the call shortly after it ended.

The three panels leading the impeachment inquiry in the House released on Saturday the transcripts of depositions by Mr. Morrison and

Jennifer Williams,

a national-security aide to Vice President

Mike Pence.

Though he pushed to limit access to the call transcript, Mr. Morrison said it was a mistake that it wound up on the highly secure server. He also said he didn’t believe there was anything wrong or improper with Mr. Trump’s call, departing from a view held by several other White House officials, including Ms. Williams, who found it concerning.

Ms. Williams, who listened to the call between Messrs. Trump and Zelensky on July 25, told House impeachment investigators that she found Mr. Trump’s request for investigations “unusual and inappropriate.”

She said the request made her wonder about the reason for the hold on the security assistance. Ms. Williams testified that she never received an official explanation for the hold.

“I guess for me it shed some light on possible other motivations behind a security assistance hold,” Ms. Williams said in her deposition about the call.

While the outlines of the closed-door testimonies from Mr. Morrison and Ms. Williams have been previously reported, the release of the transcripts Saturday provided new details about how senior White House aides felt about the July call between Mr. Trump and Ukrainian President

Volodymr Zelensky

—in which Mr. Trump pressed his counterpart to pursue political investigations that could bolster Mr. Trump’s re-election efforts—that is central to the congressional impeachment inquiry.

Mr. Trump has called his call with Mr. Zelensky “perfect” and attacked the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry as a hoax intended to undermine his 2016 election.

Mr. Morrison said that he was worried about how a leak of the call “would play out in Washington’s polarized environment,” adding that it could hamper bipartisan support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Mr. Morrison also testified that he understood from a Sept. 1 conversation with

Gordon Sondland,

the ambassador to the European Union, that political investigations sought by Mr. Trump and his personal lawyer,

Rudy Giuliani,

were tied to the nearly $400 million in held-up security aid to Ukraine. Mr. Morrison testified that Mr. Sondland was regularly communicating with the president, who was instructing Mr. Sondland on how to proceed with Ukraine.

On that day in September, Mr. Morrison said that he witnessed a meeting between Mr. Sondland and senior Ukrainian official

Andriy Yermak

in Warsaw. Afterward, Mr. Sondland told Mr. Morrison that he had informed Mr. Yermak that the aid would be unfrozen if a Ukranian prosecutor would “go to the mike” and announce he was opening an investigation into Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company where former Vice President

Joe Biden’s

son,

Hunter,

served on the board.

Mr. Sondland is expected to testify during a public hearing next week. Investigators have grown interested in the role the wealthy hotelier and Trump donor played as an intermediary between Mr. Trump and senior Ukrainian officials. In revised testimony to impeachment investigators last month, Mr. Sondland acknowledged he recalled telling Mr. Yermak that the aid was likely conditioned on Ukraine announcing political investigations—a reversal of his initial testimony.

“It was the first time something like this had been injected as a condition on the release of the assistance,” Mr. Morrison said, according to the transcript. He relayed his concern about the meeting to then-national security adviser

John Bolton

and

Bill Taylor,

the acting ambassador to Ukraine, and said Mr. Bolton told him: “Stay out of it, brief the lawyers.”

Days later, Mr. Sondland called Mr. Morrison to tell him that he had recently spoken with Mr. Trump and said “there was no quid pro quo, but President Zelensky must announce the opening of the investigations and he should want to do it.”

Both Mr. Morrison and Ms. Williams testified that Mr. Zelensky asked Mr. Pence about the hold on the security assistance during a meeting between the two men on Sept. 1. Mr. Zelensky told Mr. Pence that the hold emboldened Russia, according to the transcript of Ms. Williams’s deposition.

While Ms. Williams said she heard Burisma mentioned during the July 25 call between Messrs. Trump and Zelensky, the energy company doesn’t appear in the reconstructed transcript of the call released by the White House. Ms. Williams told investigators that she heard Mr. Zelensky say Burisma during the call, though she initially testified that she recalled Mr. Trump mentioning the company.

Ms. Williams recounted to impeachment investigators how Mr. Pence’s planned trip to Mr. Zelensky’s inauguration was abruptly canceled. Ms. Williams said she never learned a reason behind the cancellation.

