On Sunday, supermodel and left-wing activist Chrissy Teigen called Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY) “trash.”

As reported by The Daily Wire, George Conway, husband to White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, was first to call Ms. Stefanik “lying trash.” He also promoted a doctored photo of the Republican flipping off a camera, which, of course, never actually happened.

“[Elise Stefanik] is lying trash,” Conway posted to Twitter, urging people to donate to her Democratic challenger.

Stefanik countered: “And for you [George Conway] – the one thing I’ve NEVER been called in my life is TRASH. You need serious help. My opponent Taxin’ Tedra can have your sick [misogynist] support.”

Teigen, approving of Conway’s attack on Stefanik, added her own. “Really? I’ve called you trash before,” she replied to the congresswoman.

Teigen is a Planned Parenthood supporter and ardent Trump-hater who considers herself a feminist. Stefanik was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress in 2015 (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez [D-NY] became the youngest at age 29 in 2018).

Needless to say, Teigen’s “feminism” is rather questionable.

In 2014, the supermodel talked about her alleged feminism at a Variety event, explaining that her husband John Legend identifies as a feminist, too.

“People have sorely messed up the definition of feminism. It isn’t saying this is wrong and this is right,” Teigen ironically said at the time. “He’s (Legend) an even bigger feminist than I am! He actually teaches me a lot about the way women should be perceived,” she added.

Adding to the left-wing definition of “feminism,” media outlets celebrated Teigen for “summing up feminism in two words,” back in April. Those two words? “F*** you.”

Mashable glowingly reported:

Teigen and her husband John Legend helped kick off a three-day policy retreat for House Democrats by speaking about politics, their feelings about Trump and social media, and, of course, the one phrase Teigen feels women should say more often. At one point during the discussion, moderator and political commentator Melissa Harris-Perry noted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi encouraged women start saying “no” more. Harris-Perry asked Teigen what she’d like to hear women say more often, and she bluntly replied, “F*** you.” Beautiful.

Rep. Stefanik seemed to set-off the attacks against her by being extremely effective during the Democrat-led impeachment effort last week. As noted by The Daily Wire, Stefanik repeatedly called out Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for his “regime of secrecy” and was lauded by politicos online for her effective questioning of former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

“This was Adam Schiff’s first opportunity in front of the public; these hearings have been conducted in a basement bunker, part of his regime of secrecy,” Stefanik tore into the Democrat following the Wednesday hearing. “And this was an abject failure for the Democrats and Adam Schiff.”

“Number one: He (Schiff) still refuses to hear from the whistleblower, which started off this whole process. Number two: In less than 20 minutes, Adam Schiff interrupted Republican questions,” she outlined, adding, “This is a continuation of his conduct in closed-door meetings.”

