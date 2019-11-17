President TrumpDonald John TrumpGOP divided over impeachment trial strategy Official testifies that Bolton had ‘one-on-one meeting’ with Trump over Ukraine aid Louisiana governor wins re-election MORE’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiGrowing 2020 field underscores Democratic divide Top NSC aide puts Sondland at front lines of Ukraine campaign, speaking for Trump Bloomberg, Patrick take different approaches after late entries into primary race MORE called the House impeachment proceedings a “travesty” in a tweet Sunday following the first week of public hearings.

Giuliani, who some witnesses have testified was involved in the White House’s policy and pressure campaign regarding Ukraine, said the witnesses who testified publicly this week did not present any evidence of wrongdoing.

“After 3 witnesses no evidence has been presented of any offense,” Giuliani posted. “The first two permanent diplomats had no direct knowledge just overhearing things. The third one had no knowledge not even hearsay. This is a travesty.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After 3 witnesses no evidence has been presented of any offense. The first two permanent diplomats had no direct knowledge just overhearing things. The third one had no knowledge not even hearsay. This is a travesty. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 17, 2019

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch Marie Yovanovitch‘Saturday Night Live’ presents Trump impeachment hearings with ‘pizzazz’ of soap opera Trump makes social media player in impeachment White House official arrives to testify in impeachment probe MORE and diplomats William Taylor and George Kent testified in front of the House Intelligence Committee this week in the first public testimonies of the impeachment inquiry. Yovanovitch testified that Giuliani was part of a campaign to push her out of her post.

The House launched an impeachment inquiry into the president after a whistleblower report detailed a call in which Trump asked the Ukrainian president to look into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBudget official says he didn’t know why military aid was delayed: report Growing 2020 field underscores Democratic divide READ: Foreign service officer Jennifer Williams’ closed-door testimony from the House impeachment inquiry MORE and his son after delaying military aid to the country.

Original testimonies in the impeachment inquiry were held behind closed doors in front of the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight and Reform committees. The House committees have released transcripts of some of those depositions.