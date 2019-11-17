Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) praised rap and fashion mogul Kanye West after the Grammy-winner brought his Sunday Service choir and held an emotional worship service this weekend at the Harris County Jail in Houston, Texas.

“Some question @kanyewest motives as he speaks of Jesus & performs in jails,” Gov. Abbott said on Sunday. “If he moves just one person closer to God the world will be a more peaceful place. The Lord works in mysterious ways. As Jesus said: You don’t understand what I’m doing now but someday you will.”

Some question @kanyewest motives as he speaks of Jesus & performs in jails. If he moves just one person closer to God the world will be a more peaceful place. The Lord works in mysterious ways. As Jesus said: You don’t understand what I’m doing now but someday you will. https://t.co/vt0KT3xhMY pic.twitter.com/6TNqO8ofIJ — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 17, 2019

“On this date, @kanyewest visits @HCSOTexas jail system. ‘This is a mission, not a show’- Kanye,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted. “@kanyewest visited us today. I know he has a busy weekend in H-Town surrounding his visit to @lakewoodchurch, so appreciate him and his choir spending time with us. #HouNews.”

On this date, @kanyewest visits @HCSOTexas jail system. “This is a mission, not a show”- Kanye — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 15, 2019

@kanyewest visited us today. I know he has a busy weekend in H-Town surrounding his visit to @lakewoodchurch, so appreciate him and his choir spending time with us. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/3e5s92WYY1 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 15, 2019

Kanye West performed several of his song, including tracks from his latest record Jesus Is King. Doesn’t of inmates joined in and worshipped, many of them falling to their knees praying and singing along.

Say what you want about the man. But @kanyewest and his choir brought some light to people who needed it today at the Harris County Jail. pic.twitter.com/ornRlEldNP — Jason Spencer (@JSpencer_HCSO) November 15, 2019

The Grammy-winner’s prison performance came just days before he took the stage Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church.

