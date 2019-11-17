Colin Kaepernick dissed the NFL by skipping out on an organized tryout by the organization on Saturday. Instead, he setup his own workout, and according to scouts who saw his playing, Kaepernick is, essentially, average.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport spoke to four scouts and reported on their general findings, via NFL.com:

» There were 60 scripted throws, no runs, no agility work. He was in good shape, as we thought he’d be. Arm strength was definitely still there and he had some real zip on the ball. But he had some accuracy issues on his deep throws. Good enough to be on a roster, likely backup level. » He was in good shape and he has a fastball. The velocity was real good. Accuracy and touch were inconsistent. On deep balls, he was ordinary. He can still run well. Essentially average overall. » Good velocity. Accuracy and touch were average. » Good showing. Thought he looked like he did when he was last on the field.

Kaepernick filed a lawsuit against the NFL, which was settled earlier this year, “alleging that team owners and managers (and, allegedly, President Donald Trump) conspired to lock him out of a position with a new team after he turned down a one year contract extension from the San Francisco 49ers,” The Daily Wire’s Emily Zanotti reported last week. “Kaepernick, by then, had become famous less for his arm than for kneeling during patriotic pre-game festivities in protest of institutional racism.”

The NFL, clearly giving Kaepernick preferential treatment, organized a private workout for the famed anthem-kneeler on Saturday in Atlanta. The session, meant to help Kaepernick secure a position on one of the NFL teams, was to include a taped workout and interview session with teams.

Kaepernick was onboard with the treatment, tweeting: “I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.”

I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 13, 2019

That all changed about a half hour before the workout, however, when the 32-year-old bailed because of a liability wavier from the NFL and the denial of the quarterback to bring his own camera crew to the workout, his agent and lawyer said.

“Mr. Kaepernick requested all media be allowed into the workout to observe and film it and for an independent film crew to be there to ensure transparency. The NFL denied this request,” the statement said, according to CBS Sports. “Based on the prior conduct by the NFL league office, Mr. Kaepernick simply asks for a transparent and open process which is why a new location has been selected for today. Mr. Kaepernick looks forward to seeing the representatives from the clubs today.”

The waiver Kaepernick was upset over was a “standard liability waiver based on the waiver used by National Invitational Camp at all NFL Combines and by NFL clubs when trying out free agent players,” the NFL said.

Moreover, Kaepernick’s request to have his own personal camera crew attend the event was not made until Friday night, the league said: “We heard for the first time last night, around the same time we heard from Nike, that Colin wanted to bring his own video crew. We heard for the first time this afternoon that Colin wanted to open the event to all media.”

