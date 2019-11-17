Republicans, with an admittedly bad hand, blundered in charging that Democrats led with their “star witnesses” in the impeachment proceedings and that it would be downhill from there.

Instead, the Intelligence Committee hearings promise more compelling witnesses as they build the case against President Donald Trump for pressuring Ukraine to conduct a phony investigation of former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenBudget official says he didn’t know why military aid was delayed: report Growing 2020 field underscores Democratic divide READ: Foreign service officer Jennifer Williams’ closed-door testimony from the House impeachment inquiry MORE, holding up much needed military assistance as leverage.

These hearings will include witnesses with first-hand involvement with Trump, undercutting committee Republican complaints that it’s all second-hand charges, and officials who worked directly for the president in the White House and administration, undercutting claims his critics are all anti-Trumpers.

The most explosive testimony this coming week could be from Gordon Sondland Gordon SondlandOfficial testifies that Bolton had ‘one-on-one meeting’ with Trump over Ukraine aid READ: Top NSC aide Tim Morrison’s closed-door impeachment inquiry testimony Top NSC aide puts Sondland at front lines of Ukraine campaign, speaking for Trump MORE, the Trump ambassador to the European Union who is a central figure in the Ukrainian scandal and who dealt first-hand repeatedly with President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP divided over impeachment trial strategy Official testifies that Bolton had ‘one-on-one meeting’ with Trump over Ukraine aid Louisiana governor wins re-election MORE.

Sondland is a major Republican donor who already has revised some of his earlier private testimony. He has a top-fight lawyer, Robert Luskin, known for advising clients not to play games with investigators and about the perils of perjury.

Friday, former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch Marie Yovanovitch‘Saturday Night Live’ presents Trump impeachment hearings with ‘pizzazz’ of soap opera Trump makes social media player in impeachment White House official arrives to testify in impeachment probe MORE, a highly-regarded foreign service officer, gave more lift to the Democrats. Last spring, she was summarily fired at the president’s direction after his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiGrowing 2020 field underscores Democratic divide Top NSC aide puts Sondland at front lines of Ukraine campaign, speaking for Trump Bloomberg, Patrick take different approaches after late entries into primary race MORE, had launched a smear campaign against her, apparently for not being sympathetic to his ‘get Biden’ campaign.

Her calm, studied testimony froze most Republican attacks. The minority had the one woman on their side, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikFive takeaways from ex-ambassador’s dramatic testimony Trump defends Yovanovitch attack: ‘I have freedom of speech’ Live coverage: Ex-Ukraine ambassador testifies in public impeachment hearing MORE, try to divert the Trump focus, but this was overwhelmed by Trump contemporaneously tweeting out derogatory comments about Yovanovitch, charging that everywhere she went “turned bad.” Actually, she has been recognized for exemplary diplomatic service, and most committee Republicans tried to distance themselves from the president’s slurs.

Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffGOP divided over impeachment trial strategy READ: Top NSC aide Tim Morrison’s closed-door impeachment inquiry testimony Top NSC aide puts Sondland at front lines of Ukraine campaign, speaking for Trump MORE, along with a seasoned counsel, is presenting a cohesive case that Trump sought to use U.S. policy toward Ukraine for his personal gain. The first witnesses — the current acting Ambassador to Ukraine, William Taylor, and a top State Department official, George Kent — laid out a convincing case about Trump’s counter-productive policies.

The pro-Trump committee Republicans were strikingly ineffective in contrast to the two previous modern presidential impeachments. In 1974 Nixon defender California Congressman Charles Wiggins effectively forced the impeachment advocates to toughen their case. In 1998, Democratic Congressman Barney Frank undercut Special Prosecutor Ken Starr’s charges against President Clinton.

Committee Republicans, starting with the beleaguered ranking member, Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesFive takeaways from ex-ambassador’s dramatic testimony White House releases rough transcript of early Trump-Ukraine call minutes before impeachment hearing Live coverage: Ex-Ukraine ambassador testifies in public impeachment hearing MORE of California and an inept outside counsel, did Trump no favors.

The heavy Republican lifting fell initially to more junior members who have their own baggage. Right-wing Ohio Republican Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanSix memorable moments from Ex-Ukraine ambassador Yovanovitch’s public testimony Democrats say Trump tweet is ‘witness intimidation,’ fuels impeachment push Live coverage: Ex-Ukraine ambassador testifies in public impeachment hearing MORE was put on the committee this week for the express purpose of bringing his attack dog style, which he did. But his standing may have been undercut by a lawsuit charging that as a wrestling coach at Ohio State in the 1990s Jordan covered up pervasive sexual abuse committed by the team physician; a number of other wrestlers on these teams echoed this accusation. Jordan denies these charges, claiming they’re politically motivated.

The other chief Republican inquisitor, John Ratcliffe John Lee RatcliffeLive coverage: Ex-Ukraine ambassador testifies in public impeachment hearing Latest impeachment developments: Republicans huddle ahead of Friday’s hearing House Republicans call impeachment hearing ‘boring,’ dismiss Taylor testimony as hearsay MORE of Texas, had been Trump’s nominee to be director of National Intelligence — but the nomination had to be withdrawn after Senate Republicans complained that Ratcliffe was unqualified and in light of press reports that he’d exaggerated his experience.

More than the defects of the interrogators are the traps they laid for Trump’s defense: The accusers had no direct knowledge; they might be anti-Trumpers; investigating corruption in Ukraine is a good thing; and the country ultimately got the military aid that had been held up. Yet there is clear evidence that Trump showed little interest in attacking overall corruption in that country, only in getting Ukraine to investigate a potential 2020 opponent — Joe Biden over his son, Hunter, serving on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

Hunter Biden’s job may have been ethically dubious, but all the experts said Vice President Biden was a forceful advocate for cracking down on corruption in Ukraine generally and never sought to assist his son’s business relations.

The military assistance, which had been approved by Congress much earlier, was released only after Congress was told about a whistleblower from the intelligence community complaining about Trump’s call to the Ukrainian President.

This coming week will see public testimony from two witnesses who have served in the Trump White House and who could be potentially devastating for the President.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman Alexander VindmanImpeachment hearings likely to get worse for Republicans Himes: ‘I don’t think it blows a hole in the case’ if Sondland testifies there was no quid pro quo Trump opens new line of impeachment attack for Democrats MORE, a decorated Iraq war veteran and now a top Ukraine expert on the White House national security staff, was on Trump’s July 25 call where Trump pressured the Ukrainian President to dig up dirt on Biden.

Later will be Fiona Hill, a much-respected national security expert on Russia and Ukraine who worked for Trump for more than two years. She has indicated outrage at the Trump behavior on this issue.

The most anticipated witness could be Sondland. Two American officials reported they were with him in a Kiev restaurant and overheard Trump talking to Sondland, who later told them Trump was more interested in going after Biden than in Ukraine.

Those officials also could also testify.

It remains to be seen if this will change political and public attitudes. All the committee Republicans, including the most independent-minded, Will Hurd William Ballard HurdThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: Democrats open televised impeachment hearings Here are the key players to watch at impeachment hearing Hillicon Valley: Schumer questions Army over use of TikTok | Federal court rules against random searches of travelers’ phones | Groups push for election security funds in stopgap bill | Facebook’s new payment feature | Disney+ launch hit by glitches MORE of Texas, who’s retiring, indicated they’re sticking with Trump.

But the hearings also are solidifying pro-impeachment sentiments among almost all House Democrats.

Public opinion has shifted since the Ukrainian scandal broke two months ago. Now a plurality of voters favor impeachment, but Republicans remain overwhelmingly opposed.

Albert R. Hunt is the former executive editor of Bloomberg News. He previously served as reporter, bureau chief and Washington editor for the Wall Street Journal. For almost a quarter-century he wrote a column on politics for The Wall Street Journal, then the International New York Times and Bloomberg View. Follow him on Twitter @alhuntdc .