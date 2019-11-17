To listen to its critics, Israel, the Middle East’s only democracy that offers citizens of all beliefs freedom, is out to destroy almost everyone.

It’s been accused of poisoning water, killing children, waging war on the innocent and terrorizing its neighbors.

Now, there’s an accusation that it is a bomb.

A “biological bomb” to be exact.

Palestinian Media Watch reports the claim by Fatah official Haj Rifat Shanaah.

A member of the Fatah Revolutionary council, he is on record claiming that Israel wants to “incite the world against the Muslims.”

He contends the objective would be to trigger a war between Jews and Arabs.

“Fatah official Haj Rifat Shanaah also said that Israel is trying to conjure up an image of being ‘weak and surrounded by hundreds of millions of Muslims and Arabs’ in order to get support from the world. In fact, the Fatah official explained, it is the other way around. The Arab world is under threat from the ‘biological bomb’ that is the ‘Zionist entity,'” PMW said.

PMW has documented multiple instances that Palestinian Authority and Fatah officials have claimed Israel wants to trigger a religious war.

“However it was actually [PA President Mahmoud] Abbas’ adviser on religious affairs, Mahmoud Al-Habbash, who last year stated that Islam’s religious war to destroy Israel has started,” PMW said.

Adding to the multiple claims that Israel is a threat to the Middle East and the world, Al-Habbash stated: “Jerusalem is the arena of conflict between us and the colonialist project [Israel] … Jerusalem’s [Al-Aqsa] mosque apparently is the heading for the eruption of the conflict and The Battle of History between Islam and the enemies of Islam; between the Muslims and the enemies of Muslims; between the Islamic culture in all its splendor and human glory and the culture of Satan attempting to establish oppression and aggression at the expense of the culture of truth and goodness.

“This mosque is decreed to be the area of the battle between good and evil. This mosque and this wonderful city – the city of history, religion, and culture, Jerusalem – are decreed to be the heading of the conflict … Jerusalem is the heading of this battle, this conflict, and this round, which I and many others see as the key, as the first step, as the park of the battle of the ‘final promise,'” he said.