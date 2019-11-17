Sen. Ron JohnsonRonald (Ron) Harold JohnsonGOP divided over impeachment trial strategy White House releases rough transcript of early Trump-Ukraine call minutes before impeachment hearing Johnson opens door to subpoenaing whistleblower, Schiff, Bidens MORE (R-Wis.), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he will lay out in a letter his telling of events related to the foreign aid to Ukraine that was held up and is now a central part of the impeachment inquiry.

“I got a letter last night from Reps. [Jim] Jordan and [Devin] Nunes, asking for, basically, my telling of events. I’ll be working on that today. I will lay out what I know,” Johnson said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

He said he won’t be called to testify, but he will reply to his GOP colleagues request to tell his version of what happened.

“Which is difficult to do in eight or 10 minutes on a show like this,” Johnson added.

Johnson defended President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP divided over impeachment trial strategy Official testifies that Bolton had ‘one-on-one meeting’ with Trump over Ukraine aid Louisiana governor wins re-election MORE and said the president did not push Ukraine to publicly announce investigations before supplying the aid.

Johnson said Trump “completely denied there is any kind of arrangement that Ukraine had to do something before he released that funding” when he spoke with the president in August.

Johnson and Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyOvernight Defense: Trump, Erdogan confirm White House meeting | Public impeachment hearings set for next week | Top defense appropriator retiring Fairness, tradition, and the Constitution demand the ‘whistleblower’ step forward Senate Democrat: Colleague was working on fantasy football trade instead of listening to Schumer MORE (D-Conn.) were the bipartisan Senate team charged with delivering aid to Ukraine.

Murphy told NBC’s Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddChuck Todd on impeachment hearing: Part of GOP ‘just not accepting facts that are facts’ Intelligence Democrat: Stop using ‘quid pro quo’ to describe Trump allegations Brown confirms he won’t enter 2020 race: ‘I think it’s a good field’ MORE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky knew the aide was suspended on Sept. 5. At that time, Murphy said he didn’t know of “all these back channels that were happening regarding this extortion campaign.”

“The president was trying to use the power of his office to influence the upcoming election,” Murphy said.