Rep. Jim JordanJames (Jim) Daniel JordanSix memorable moments from Ex-Ukraine ambassador Yovanovitch’s public testimony Democrats say Trump tweet is ‘witness intimidation,’ fuels impeachment push Live coverage: Ex-Ukraine ambassador testifies in public impeachment hearing MORE (R-Ohio) on Sunday pushed back on questions about whether it was appropriate for President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP divided over impeachment trial strategy Official testifies that Bolton had ‘one-on-one meeting’ with Trump over Ukraine aid Louisiana governor wins re-election MORE to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBudget official says he didn’t know why military aid was delayed: report Growing 2020 field underscores Democratic divide READ: Foreign service officer Jennifer Williams’ closed-door testimony from the House impeachment inquiry MORE and his son, Hunter, pointing to the fact that the requested probe “didn’t happen.”

“Are you comfortable with the investigation that was requested?” CBS’s Margaret Brennan asked Jordan, noting that State Department official David Holmes testified that he overheard a call between Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland Gordon SondlandOfficial testifies that Bolton had ‘one-on-one meeting’ with Trump over Ukraine aid READ: Top NSC aide Tim Morrison’s closed-door impeachment inquiry testimony Top NSC aide puts Sondland at front lines of Ukraine campaign, speaking for Trump MORE and Trump in which he “heard President Trump ask, ‘So, [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky] is gonna do the investigation?’ ”

“I thought we were supposed to be looking at the potential impact on the 2016 election and foreign countries’ involvement with that,” Jordan said, before Brennan reminded him that the investigation mentioned was allegedly a probe into the Bidens.

“I don’t think that’s what took place,” Jordan said, continuing to note that U.S. aid to Ukraine had been released without any investigation, so the quid pro quo “didn’t happen.”

Pressed by Brennan, Jordan, who has been transferred to the House Intelligence Committee for the public phase of the impeachment inquiry, pivoted to attacking Democrats for being “out to get this president.”

Jordan declined to say whether he believed Sondland, who is scheduled to publicly testify this week, was a credible witness, but noted that the EU ambassador “said there was never any quid pro quo in the text message responding to others on that text chain.”

Sondland has since said the message in question was dictated by Trump and testified to the existence of such an arrangement.

Echoing his earlier defenses of Trump, Jordan told Brennan that military aid to Ukraine had only been suspended so U.S. officials could determine Zelensky was “the real deal” in terms of eliminating corruption. The Department of Defense certified that Ukraine had taken sufficient evidence on corruption before the White House suspended the aid.