Rank-and-file members of both parties are skeptical they will reach a deal on a spending package in the next four weeks, and expect they’ll have to approve another stopgap measure to prevent a government shutdown.

While top appropriators say they’ve made progress on how to tackle the 12 annual spending bills that keep the government running, the short timeline and continued disagreement over President TrumpDonald John TrumpGOP divided over impeachment trial strategy Official testifies that Bolton had ‘one-on-one meeting’ with Trump over Ukraine aid Louisiana governor wins re-election MORE’s proposed border wall have left many skeptical.

The House is expected to vote on a continuing resolution (CR) this week that would prevent a government shutdown on Nov. 22 and push the deadline until Dec. 20. But many sound doubtful they will be ready to make a new deal next month.

“Unless something unusual happens around here, I don’t see how we get all our work done and put all the pieces together by [December] 20th,” said Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard Lucille Roybal-AllardHispanic Caucus dedicates Day of the Dead altar to migrants who died in US custody Trump faces serious crunch in search for new Homeland Security leader Synagogues ramp up security in year since Tree of Life shooting MORE (D-Calif.), who heads of the Homeland Security appropriations subcommittee that deals with wall funding.

Trump’s wall has been the primary issue preventing Congress from reaching a funding deal for the 2020 fiscal year, which began in October.

It led to a 35-day partial government shutdown that began at the end of last year, and lawmakers are wary that it could lead to one again despite assurances from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinTrump to tour Apple factory with Tim Cook on Wednesday The Hill’s Morning Report — Public impeachment drama resumes today On The Money: Trump appeals to Supreme Court to keep tax returns from NY prosecutors | Pelosi says deal on new NAFTA ‘imminent’ | Mnuchin downplays shutdown threat | Trump hits Fed after Walmart boasts strong earnings MORE this week that there would be no shutdown.

Congressional Democrats and Republicans agreed to overall spending levels in a summer budget deal. That deal created a $1.3 trillion cap on government spending for the next year, which is $322 billion higher than the previous year.

But the wall has prevented lawmakers from agreeing on how to split the money between the 12 spending bills.

Trump’s February decision to reprogram defense and military construction funds through a state of emergency only complicated negotiations, spreading the wall issue to several of the 12 annual bills.

Without an agreement on the wall, which would require more money for Homeland Security at the expense of bills such as Labor, Health and Human Services and Education, appropriators said they couldn’t finalize numbers or strike deals on the less controversial bills.

That dynamic changed at a Thursday meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiLouisiana governor wins re-election Dynamic scoring: Forward-thinking budgeting practices to grow our economy Pelosi: Trump tweets on Yovanovitch show his ‘insecurity as an imposter’ MORE (D-Calif.) and Mnuchin, where top appropriators agreed to put off specifics about the wall and other controversies and work toward a deal on spending allocations by Nov. 20.

“There was a general agreement from all sides that it was important to get our work done, and we intend to move forward and get our work done,” said House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey Nita Sue LoweyOn The Money: Trump appeals to Supreme Court to keep tax returns from NY prosecutors | Pelosi says deal on new NAFTA ‘imminent’ | Mnuchin downplays shutdown threat | Trump hits Fed after Walmart boasts strong earnings Lawmakers aim for agreement on top-line spending by next week White House prepared to support December CR MORE (D-N.Y.).

“Once those allocations are done, then the individual committees work with the challenges and areas where there are differences,” she added.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyOn The Money: Trump appeals to Supreme Court to keep tax returns from NY prosecutors | Pelosi says deal on new NAFTA ‘imminent’ | Mnuchin downplays shutdown threat | Trump hits Fed after Walmart boasts strong earnings Overnight Health Care: Cigarette smoking rates at new low | Spread of vaping illness slowing | Dems in Congress push to block Trump abortion rule Lawmakers aim for agreement on top-line spending by next week MORE (R-Ala.) sounded an optimistic note.

“It’s the best meeting we’ve had in months,” he said, though he added that “we’ve got some more steps to go,” including getting feedback from the White House.

Mnuchin said the administration intended to keep the government open.



“We have no intention of having a shutdown. I think everybody intends to keep the government open,” he said following the meeting.



But even with a potential deal on funding allocations, appropriators worry that four weeks will not be enough time to iron out differences, and that the wall issue could drag things further.



“It seems ambitious,” said Rep. Tom Graves John (Tom) Thomas GravesHouse extends Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress for another year Modernize Congress to make it work for the people 5 Republicans who could replace Isakson in Georgia’s Senate race MORE (R-Ga.), an appropriator, of the December deadline.



Controversy over the administration’s so-called “gag rule” on abortion, which blocked Planned Parenthood from receiving Title X funds, is also a major obstacle.



“Everybody’s going to work really hard to try and get it done by the 20th, but they’re also talking about — it may go into February, another CR into February,” said Roybal-Allard.



The ongoing impeachment process could also make it difficult to work out deals and find floor time to pass new spending bills. Lawmakers fret that every new deadline raises the risk of a shutdown.



But members of congressional leadership made the case that kicking the can down the road further would only cause Congress to delay further.



“I try to set earlier deadlines rather than later deadlines, because I think we all get our work done,” said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: Former Ukraine envoy offers dramatic testimony Hoyer calls GOP efforts to out whistleblower ‘despicable’ Live coverage: House holds first public impeachment hearing MORE (D-Md.).



Running the government on continuing resolutions carries its own costs.



The stopgap freezes spending at existing levels, leaving programs essentially in limbo, blocking government agencies from embarking on new projects or reprioritizing their spending. It also prevents lawmakers from winning new spending for favored projects.



“We prefer to not have a continuing resolution. So we have to make some decisions as we go forward,” Pelosi noted on Thursday.



But fiscal conservatives such as White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyNew witness claims firsthand account of Trump’s push for Ukraine probes Trump files to dismiss lawsuit from Bolton aide on impeachment testimony OMB official to testify in impeachment probe if subpoenaed after others refused MORE like that CRs block increases in spending. That’s one reason he floated a yearlong CR earlier in the year, a threat that has hung over the spending talks.



Fiscal conservatives have slammed the White House for overseeing a massive spike in the debt, which surpassed $23 trillion this month for the first time ever as the deficit nears $1 trillion.



Defense hawks and proponents of the wall balked at the idea, pointing out that it would prevent any new funds for physical barriers and prevent a spike in defense spending.



Hoyer seemed to blame Mulvaney for holding up progress, saying that disagreement from the White House has stopped Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP divided over impeachment trial strategy On The Money: Trump asks Supreme Court to block Dem subpoena for financial records | Kudlow ‘very optimistic’ for new NAFTA deal | House passes Ex-Im Bank bill opposed by Trump, McConnell Top House Democrats ask for review of DHS appointments MORE (R-Ky.) from agreeing to move things forward.



“In my opinion, McConnell was waiting on an ‘okay’ from the White House to proceed. Mulvaney did not want to proceed,” Hoyer said in an MSNBC interview on Thursday morning.



“The fact that he’s sidelined now, perhaps will give us some room for progress,” he added.



Jordain Carney contributed.