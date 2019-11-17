President TrumpDonald John TrumpGOP divided over impeachment trial strategy Official testifies that Bolton had ‘one-on-one meeting’ with Trump over Ukraine aid Louisiana governor wins re-election MORE‘s allies and critics on Sunday took differing views of the implications of U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland Gordon SondlandOfficial testifies that Bolton had ‘one-on-one meeting’ with Trump over Ukraine aid READ: Top NSC aide Tim Morrison’s closed-door impeachment inquiry testimony Top NSC aide puts Sondland at front lines of Ukraine campaign, speaking for Trump MORE‘s testimony in the House’s impeachment inquiry, with Democrats saying Sondland’s upcoming appearance will show that Trump solicited a bribe and Republicans disputing his statements about a quid pro quo.

Sondland is scheduled to testify in front of the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.

Rep. Sean Maloney Sean Patrick MaloneyThree NRA board members resign from organization Trump Jr., Guilfoyle raise .5 million on California swing for Trump campaign House Democrat on O’Rourke: ‘I wouldn’t count him out yet’ MORE (D-N.Y.) told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos George Robert StephanopoulosSenate Republicans can acquit Trump — but they cannot defend his conduct Scalise doesn’t directly say whether it’s OK for Trump to ask Ukraine to investigate political opponents White House officials work to tamp down controversies after a tumultuous week MORE that Sondland’s public testimony will demonstrate that Trump solicited a bribe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sadly, my friend [Rep.] Chris Stewart Christopher (Chris) Douglas StewartIt’s time for Congress to establish a national mental health crisis number Republicans storm closed-door hearing to protest impeachment inquiry Diplomat says Ukraine aid was tied to political investigations MORE [R-Utah] is going to get his wish this week when we get testimony from Ambassador Sondland who at the president’s instruction told the Ukrainians either go to a microphone and announce an investigation of the Bidens or there will not be military assistance,” Maloney said.

Rep. Jim Himes James (Jim) Andres HimesFive takeaways from ex-ambassador’s dramatic testimony Krystal Ball accuses Democrats of having ‘zero moral authority’ amid impeachment inquiry Democrats say Trump tweet is ‘witness intimidation,’ fuels impeachment push MORE (D-Conn.), meanwhile, was asked by Fox News’ Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: Former Ukraine envoy offers dramatic testimony Chris Wallace on Yovanovitch testimony: ‘If you’re not moved, you don’t have a pulse’ Bret Baier says Trump tweet added an article of impeachment in real time MORE whether it would “blow a hole in your case” if Sondland testifies there was no quid pro quo conditioning military aid on an investigation.

“I don’t think it blows a hole in the case… there is ample evidence that there was a corrupt deal being cooked up,” Himes responded.

Asked by Wallace if Sondland could be considered a credible witness after already changing his testimony once, Himes said “that’s a good question” but said “it was not lost on Ambassador Sondland what happened to the president’s close associate Roger Stone Roger Jason StoneGates sentencing set for next month The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Former Ukraine envoy offers dramatic testimony Trump bemoans ‘double standard’ in Stone conviction MORE for lying to Congress [so] my guess is Ambassador Sondland is going to do his level best to tell the truth.”

Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyOvernight Defense: Trump, Erdogan confirm White House meeting | Public impeachment hearings set for next week | Top defense appropriator retiring Fairness, tradition, and the Constitution demand the ‘whistleblower’ step forward Senate Democrat: Colleague was working on fantasy football trade instead of listening to Schumer MORE (D-Conn.) told CNN’s Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperRepublicans, Democrats brace for first public testimony in impeachment inquiry Johnson dismisses testimony from White House officials contradicting Trump as ‘just their impression’ Saagar Enjeti: Harris campaign ‘is failing because she doesn’t stand for anything’ MORE that Sondland “clearly didn’t tell the truth in his initial testimony, I don’t know why he decided to ultimately come clean.”

“But he did so, and I think over the weekend Sondland has to decide whether his primary loyalty is to America or to the president of the United States,” Murphy added.

Sondland’s testimony is highly anticipated, both because of what has been released from his own closed-door deposition and based on other witnesses’ statements about his role in Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Sondland revised his closed-door testimony before it was released by the committee to say the president’s dealings with Ukraine likely amounted to a quid pro quo. He has also been at the center of testimony from other officials, who said he had pushed — on behalf of Trump himself — for Ukraine’s president to launch two investigations that could help Trump politically.

William Taylor, the chargé d’affaires for Ukraine, testified on Wednesday that one of his staffers had overheard Trump asking Sondland about the “investigations” in a July phone call, a new piece of evidence Democrats immediately seized on.

But Republicans largely dismissed the possibility that Sondland’s testimony could benefit the Democratic case.

Stewart told Stephanopoulos that the evidence against Trump “was crumbling” after the first week of testimony.

“I think the longer these [hearings go] on, I think the less the American people are going to support impeachment because I think that the evidence just doesn’t support it,” Stewart said.

Rep. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanSix memorable moments from Ex-Ukraine ambassador Yovanovitch’s public testimony Democrats say Trump tweet is ‘witness intimidation,’ fuels impeachment push Live coverage: Ex-Ukraine ambassador testifies in public impeachment hearing MORE (R-Ohio), meanwhile, continued to insist that the fact that the military aid was eventually released without an investigation being announced was proof there was no quid pro quo regardless of what Sondland testified.

Jordan noted that the EU ambassador “said there was never any quid pro quo in the text message responding to others on that text chain,” although Sondland has since said the message in question was dictated by Trump.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseLive updates on impeachment: Schiff fires warning at GOP over whistleblower Bottom Line Trump allies assail impeachment on process while House Democrats promise open hearings soon MORE (R-La.), meanwhile, disputed the claim Sondland reportedly made to State Department official David Holmes that Trump only cared about Ukraine in relation to investigating the Bidens.

“[President Volodymyr] Zelensky got elected on a platform of rooting out corruption, which we’re glad about, but nobody really knew if he was going to follow through and because of Ukraine’s history of corruption, the law required that before any taxpayer money go to Ukraine the president had to ensure they’re rooting out corruption,” he told Wallace on Sunday.