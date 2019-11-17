Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards won reelection and delivered a blow to a GOP candidate President Donald Trump hyped before the Saturday election.

Edwards, a Democrat, beat businessman Eddie Rispone 51.3% to 48.7%, according to The Associated Press. Rispone aligned himself with Trump and his policies, while the president made trips to Louisiana to boost the Baton Rouge businessman’s pedigree ahead of the election.

Rispone’s defeat comes shortly after another Trump-backed candidate saw a similar fate. (RELATED: Kentucky Race Too Close To Call: Beshear Claims Victory, Bevin Has Not Conceded)

Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin conceded a gubernatorial race on Nov. 14 to Democratic state Attorney General Andy Beshear after Trump visited Kentucky to stump for Bevin.

Trump won Kentucky by 30% in 2016 and held a Kentucky rally the day before the elections to bolster Bevin, even though he is the nation’s least popular governor, a Morning Consult poll found in May. The president also won the state of Louisiana by about 20 percentage points.

