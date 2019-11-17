(FOX NEWS) — The U.S. Navy’s acknowledgment that the 2004 videos of an encounter with a UFO were real has caused much consternation. Now, a new report says two “unknown individuals” told several Naval officers who witnessed the event, known as the USS Nimitz UFO incident, to delete evidence.

The report, published in Popular Mechanics, cites interviews with five Navy veterans who discussed what they experienced at the time while they were sailing on the USS Princeton on Nov. 14, 2004, off the coast of southern California.

One of the men, Gary Voorhis, said he was chatting with some of the radar techs on the USS Princeton when he heard them talking about “ghost tracks” and “clutter” on the radar system, a state-of-the-art Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC) and AEGIS Combat System.

