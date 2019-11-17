On Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” anchor Chuck Todd said President Donald Trump’s tweet about former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch during her public testimony was what authoritarians did.

Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

Discussing the tweet, Todd said, “You sort of realized, it’s consumed him. He can’t compartmentalize. Bill Clinton compartmentalized in ways some of are like how do you do that? Almost overly so. This guy can’t at all to the point he had to force himself —What he did at the hearing is what authoritarian people do. That was just a rough moment.”

