A former Trump administration official did not mince words this week in rebuking an upcoming tell-all book supposedly written by member of the “resistance” within the White House to undermine the president.

Firing on all cylinders, Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, ripped the anonymous author of “A Warning” as both “arrogant” and “cowardly” in a Tuesday interview with Fox News host Dana Perino.

It wasn’t the first time Haley had taken on “Anonymous.”

After the author published a scathing commentary piece in The New York Times last year, Haley took to The Washington Post to pen a response.

But her words Tuesday were more deeply personal.

“It’s really offensive to me because, here, you’ve got a person hiding behind a curtain just throwing stones,” Haley told Perino.

“My issue is, if it was that important, show us your face,” the former ambassador continued. “Stand in front of the world and say what you are going to say.

“To really stand behind the curtain like this, why would anybody trust Anonymous?” she asked.

Haley can certainly attest to how untrustworthy stories unwilling to reveal their sources often are.

The former ambassador, herself, fell victim to the media’s uncritical eye for leads this year as numerous outlets, largely sourced to unnamed Republican staffers, reported a supposed rivalry between Haley and Vice President Mike Pence.

But Haley and Pence are far from first to fall victim to these poor journalistic practices.

Since Trump’s rise in national politics, and especially since his upset victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016, left-wing establishment media reporters and political writers have been made increasingly confident in their anything-goes reporting, protected by a veil of secrecy surrounding their sourcing.

As a result, news reporting has become un-moored from reality.

With the viewing public, and even members of competing outlets, unable to verify the validity of certain claims, media credibility has hit rock bottom.

Without evidence, without the ability to cross-reference and verify, who is to say each and every claim made by “Anonymous” is not entirely manufactured?

Who is to say that isn’t true for each and every one of these “sensitive” sources The New York Times and The Washington Post like to trot out?

