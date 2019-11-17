Democratic presidential primary candidates are rejecting former President Barack Obama’s claims their policies be promoted are “too far left,” The New York Times reported.

“What we’re doing right now, creating these dynamics within the Democratic Party, we’ve got to be careful, because whoever is the nominee, we have one shot to make Donald Trump a one-term president – and so I’m not interested in delineating left or right or criticizing other folks,” Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., told reporters at California’s Democratic Convention on Saturday, according to the Times.

“Let’s stop tearing each other down, let’s stop drawing artificial lines. I’m tired in this election of hearing some people say, ‘Well, if this person gets elected, I can’t support them,’ and then other people say, ‘If this person gets elected, I can’t support them.’ Are you kidding me?”

Obama had warned against candidates going “too far left,” because “the average American doesn’t think we have to completely tear down the system.”

“Well, it depends on what you mean by tear down the system,” Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a professed Democratic-socialist responded, per the Times. “The agenda that we have is an agenda supported by the vast majority of working people.

“When I talk about raising the minimum wage to a living wage, I’m not tearing down the system. We’re fighting for justice. When I talk about healthcare being a human right and ending the embarrassment of America being the only major country on earth that does not guarantee healthcare for every man, woman and child, that’s not tearing down the system. That’s doing what we should have done 30 years ago.”

Obama administration HUD Secretary Julián Castro would not reject his former boss’ warning, the Times reported, saying he “always takes what President Obama says very, very seriously,” but Castro still believes the policies being pushed by Democrats are still going to defeat President Donald Trump.

“I don’t think that anybody in this campaign has articulated a vision for the future of the country that would not command a majority of voters in November of 2020,” Castro said, per the Times. “Their vision for the future of the country is much better and will be more popular than Donald Trump’s.”