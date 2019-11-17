Rep. Ilhan Omar’s campaign paid Tim Mynett’s E. Street Group nearly $400,000 for fundraising consulting, internet advertising, video productions, digital communications and travel expenses since 2016, a questionable figure amid allegations Omar was romantically involved with Mynett, reports the New York Post.

Omar, 37, and Mynett, 38, have both denied the allegations.

Craig Holman, government affairs lobbyist at the watchdog group Public Citizen, told the Post the allegations should be looked into.

“This is something every American should be very concerned about,” said Holman.

“We have no election cop on the beat. The Federal Election Commission essentially closed its doors so everyone knows they can pretty much do whatever they want to do and that’s the status of our political system today.”

The FEC cannot investigate Omar since it doesn’t have enough commissioners on the bench, per the Post.

FEC spokesman Christian Hilland on Friday told the Post the agency needed the Senate to confirm a fourth member before it can start investigating campaign finance violations again.

“We are willing to accept reports but we are not able to move forward with any investigatory matters,” he said.