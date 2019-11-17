House Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiLouisiana governor wins re-election Dynamic scoring: Forward-thinking budgeting practices to grow our economy Pelosi: Trump tweets on Yovanovitch show his ‘insecurity as an imposter’ MORE (D-Calif.) said Sunday she found it a “waste of time” to continually respond to Republican remarks on impeachment.

“I really have a real discomfort level of responding to what Republicans say because they are in denial about what has happened in the country,” Pelosi told CBS’ Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation.” “So if you want to ask me about where we’re going on this, I’m happy to respond to that. But I find it a waste of my time and yours to just be talking about what Republicans say.”

When Brennan clarified that she was giving Pelosi an opportunity to respond to Republican critique of the inquiry, Pelosi replied “I don’t want to respond.”

“Let their arguments stand, because there’s so much quicksand that I don’t even want to have it given any more visibility by my dignifying any of their misrepresentations of what they say,” Pelosi said.

“I say to everybody else, I’m not here to talk about what they say because they’re not facing the reality of what is happening to our country. And this is about our democracy that is at risk with this president in the White House,” she added.

The Speaker did eventually address the Republican argument that even if Trump pressured Ukraine to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBudget official says he didn’t know why military aid was delayed: report Growing 2020 field underscores Democratic divide READ: Foreign service officer Jennifer Williams’ closed-door testimony from the House impeachment inquiry MORE and his son to secure U.S. military aid, there was no quid pro quo because the aid was released without such an announcement’

“The Republicans like to say, if you want to talk about them, ‘oh, it doesn’t matter the aid was released.’ No, the whistle was blown. The whistle was blown. And that was blown long before we heard about it,” she said. “Don’t forget that in, in between all of that came, the inspector general, an inspector general appointed by President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP divided over impeachment trial strategy Official testifies that Bolton had ‘one-on-one meeting’ with Trump over Ukraine aid Louisiana governor wins re-election MORE. And the inspector general said that this was of urgent concern. And so that is what intervened.”