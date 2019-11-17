Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi appeared Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation” with host Margaret Brennan and talked about President Donald Trump’s controversial tweet about former U.S Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovich.

Brennan opened the segment by asking Pelosi why she thought that Trump was tweeting about Yovanovich.

The Speaker answered by saying, “Well, he made a mistake. And he knows her strength and he was trying to undermine it. Of course presidents appoint ambassadors but people don’t insult people especially when they are giving testimony before the Congress of the United States. I think even his most ardent supporters have to honestly admit this was the wrong thing for the president to do.”

Pelosi continued, stating that the president’s words “weigh a ton, they are very significant and he should not frivolously throw out insults.” She also blamed the tweet on the president’s “own insecurity as an imposter.” (RELATED: Politicians, Pundits Accuse Trump Of Witness Tampering By Tweeting At Yovanovitch During Impeachment Hearings)

The tweet in question was sent by Trump on Friday and occurred during the ongoing impeachment hearing. It said, “Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors.”

Trump immediately faced criticism from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who accused the president of “witness intimidation.”