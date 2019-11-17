Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiLouisiana governor wins re-election Dynamic scoring: Forward-thinking budgeting practices to grow our economy Pelosi: Trump tweets on Yovanovitch show his ‘insecurity as an imposter’ MORE (D-Calif.) said that she has warned President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP divided over impeachment trial strategy Official testifies that Bolton had ‘one-on-one meeting’ with Trump over Ukraine aid Louisiana governor wins re-election MORE that he’s in her “wheelhouse” when he attempts to “intimidate” a government whistleblower who helped spark the House impeachment inquiry.

“I will make sure he does not intimidate the whistleblower,” Pelosi said in an interview with CBS airing on “Face The Nation” Sunday morning. “I told the president you’re in my wheelhouse when you come after the whistleblower.”

A whistleblower complaint accusing Trump of seeking to get Ukraine to open investigations into 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenBudget official says he didn’t know why military aid was delayed: report Growing 2020 field underscores Democratic divide READ: Foreign service officer Jennifer Williams’ closed-door testimony from the House impeachment inquiry MORE and his son, Hunter Biden, led Pelosi to announce a formal impeachment inquiry in late September. In the subsequent weeks, Trump has repeatedly questioned the whistleblower’s credibility and pushed for the disclosure of their name.

Earlier this month, he called on the media to disseminate the whistleblower’s identity. The figure’s lawyers sent a cease-and-desist letter to the White House just days later asking Trump to stop attacking their client.

Pelosi in the CBS interview stressed how important it was for lawmakers to protect the whistleblower’s identity.

“This is really important, especially when it comes to intelligence, that someone who would be courageous enough to point out truth to power and then through the filter of a Trump appointed inspector general who found it of urgent concern and then took it to the next steps,” she said, added that Trump will have every opportunity to present his case amid the inquiry.

“The president could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants if he wants,” Pelosi continued, referencing Trump and some Republicans’ complaints that the impeachment process has been conducted unfairly. “He has every opportunity to present his case.”

Pelosi also argued that Trump’s alleged crimes were worse than former President Richard Nixon, who resigned before the House voted on articles of impeachment.

“It’s really a sad thing. I mean, what the president did was so much worse than even what Richard Nixon did,” she said, echoing remarks she made last week.

The House’s impeachment inquiry is centered around allegations that Trump pushed Ukraine to open political investigations and that he used millions of dollars in military aid as leverage in the negotiations.

The House Intelligence Committee last week heard public depositions from three current and former administration officials as part of the probe.