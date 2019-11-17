By puncturing the Democrats’ impeachment pretenses, Rep. Elise Stefanik has made herself a prime target in the 2020 elections. Her Democratic opponent is fundraising off Rep. Stefanik’s stellar performance and she is taking incoming such as the vile tweet from one George Conway noted in Ryan Saavedra’s Daily Wire story “‘ABUSIVE CREEP’: George Conway Blasted For Smearing Elise Stefanik With Alleged Doctored Image, Calling Her ‘Trash.’” Brit Hume responded in his understated style that should be sufficient to shame those who can be shamed (tweet below, also included in Saavedra’s compilation).

It is apparently not enough for this man, supposedly a respected lawyer, to dispute Stefanik’s claim of unfair treatment. No, he must denounce her as “trash.” What does that say about him? https://t.co/RBxLfXF6wi — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 16, 2019

Rep. Stefanik is in a competitive race for reelection and soliciting support to carry on the fight in Congress. Her tweet below has a link to her page for campaign contributions. It is also accessible here. She is soliciting contributions in amounts as small as $5. I just donated $100 to support her campaign. Please consider extending her your financial support as well at this time.