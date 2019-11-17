Trump, 73, made an unannounced visit Saturday afternoon to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

A source with knowledge of the matter told CNN that Trump’s trip to Walter Reed was not on his schedule as of Friday. On Saturday evening, Grisham told Fox News’s Jeanine Pirro that the President decided to go on Saturday since it was a down day.

Grisham also denied the President had any health issue.

“He’s healthy as can be,” she told Pirro. “He has more energy than anybody in the White House. That man works from 6 a.m. until very, very late at night.”