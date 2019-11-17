President Donald Trump made an unannounced visit Saturday afternoon to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

The White House said the visit was for a “quick exam and labs” to kick-off the initial phase of his annual physical exam in anticipation of a “very busy 2020,” according to CNN. Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro on Saturday evening that the president is as “healthy as can be.”

“He has more energy than anybody in the White House. That man works from 6 a.m. until very, very late at night,” Grisham added.

Progressives peddle conspiracy theories

Assurances from the White House did little to quash rumors and speculation about the 73-year-old president’s health and joke about possible ailments.

Vox journalist Aaron Rupar tweeted that “Trump’s trip to the hospital was ‘routine’ in the same way his call with the Ukrainian president was ‘perfect.'” Meanwhile, progressive website DailyKos published a post early Sunday morning titled “Trump and his ‘chest discomfort’ go to Walter Reed” with screenshots of unsubstantiated internet rumors about the president’s health.

Former Hillary Clinton campaign staffer Charlotte Clymer joked the “chest pain” rumors were “absurd” since “Trump doesn’t have a heart,” she tweeted.

Feminist author Amy Siskind used the occasion to attack Trump and urge journalists to investigate his hospital visit, as it could push the GOP to abandon the president. “I hope our media is digging into the truth behind this. We all know that dictators are only able to maintain power from strength. The moment Republicans smell weakness, they will turn on Trump like hyenas,” she said on Twitter.

Progressive political pundit Bill Palmer joked that Trump’s visit to Walter Reed was the start of a bad day that could culminate with the president “going to prison.”

Another former Clinton aide, Claude Taylor, speculated on Twitter that the president was being treated for a “panic attack.”

Here’s a working theory on yesterday’s no notice visit to Walter Reed. They needed cardiac labs to rule out heart attack. Per pool report Trump left WH with shirt open with no police escourt for motorcade-like it was pulled together quickly. Theory: he had a panic attack

Back to his usual self on Twitter

Whatever may have prompted the president’s visit to Walter Reed Hospital on Saturday, Trump was apparently back to his usual self by Sunday.

The commander in chief addressed his unannounced trip and spent much of the day tweeting. “Visited great family of a young man under major surgery at the amazing Walter Reed Medical Center, said the president. “Also began phase one of my yearly physical. Everything very good (great!). Will complete next year.”

President Trump then spent much of the morning praising allies, like Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, as well as taking shots at foes, including the New York Times’ Paul Krugman and former Republican Matthew Dowd.