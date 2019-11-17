On Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) said that evidence against President Donald Trump in the House Democrats impeachment inquiry was “crumbling.”

Stewart said, “I don’t think the evidence is building at all–and I’m being sincere on this–I think the evidence is crumbling.”

He added, “I think the Democrats know they’re in trouble, that’s why they keep moving the goalposts, We went from some supposed quid pro quo and as you said tying the investigations to withholding military aid, but we know that didn’t happen. Now Mrs. Pelosi said we’re going to impeach and remove the president for bribery.”

