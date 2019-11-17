Former Nazi concentration camp guard Bruno Dey, 93, is on trial in Germany as an accessory to 5,230 deaths, reports The Independent.

Three dozen Holocaust survivors and their relatives are co-plaintiffs in the case against Dey, a former SS guard during Adolf Hitler’s reign.

The case is one of the last of its kind as those who participated in the Nazi era atrocities have mostly died off.

Rajmund Niwinski, the lawyer representing the survivors, told the Independent charges were being brought now because key Nazi figures were priorities right after World War II. Most people involved with the case are over the age of 90. It could be the last Nazi prosecution cases of its kind.

“Right after the war, only those directly connected to the crimes were targeted; some of the key figures like those in the Nuremberg trials and some lower-ranking people in separate trials. The guards, not directly connected to specific crimes, just weren’t on the radar of those prosecuting.”

Dey has claimed he had no knowledge of the mass murders that happened at the Stutthof concentration camp, where he was stationed from mid-1944. He did admit to watching prisoners led into the gas chambers.