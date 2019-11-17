Rev. Al Sharpton received more than $1 million from the National Action Network (NAN) in 2018, tax filings reportedly show.

Sharpton was paid $1,046,948 by the non-profit, and he also got “a $324,000 salary — 32% higher than his 2017 pay — in addition to a $159,596 bonus and $563,352 in ‘other compensation,’” according to the New York Post.

The report continued:

The Harlem-based nonprofit — which Sharpton controls as president and CEO — said the extra cash was to make up for the years from 2004 to 2017 when he didn’t get his full pay. NAN said it hired an executive compensation firm that determined the good reverend was owed $1.252 million — but he was generously willing to take $500,000 less.

“Fifteen years, you are talking about since 2004 when I came back after running for president,” Sharpton commented. “For anybody else it would be laughable.”

The reverend also claimed that, like anyone else, he deserved the raise.

“It’s a six-day-a-week job and several hours a day and when [the compensation firm] compared it to other companies, other nonprofits, that’s the salary that they would get.”

Saturday, NAN said in a press release that the organization experienced strong financial support during 2018, and it anticipated the same for 2019.

Sharpton posted the announcement to his Twitter account.

NATIONAL ACTION NETWORK (NAN) REPORTS AN INCREASE IN FINANCIAL SUPPORT IN 2018 & A STRONG FINANCIAL FORECAST FOR 2019 AFTER A SUCCESSFUL BIRTHDAY FUNDRAISER WHICH GENERATED A SIGNIFICANT RETURN ON NAN’S PURCHASE OF REV. SHARPTON LIFE STORY RIGHTS pic.twitter.com/Cpha9oYs9r — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) November 16, 2019

“National Acton Network (NAN) is reporting that donations in 2018 increased by approximately a million dollars from 2017, helping the organization to expand programmatic initiatives in technology and voter engagement, while also boosting NAN staffing across the country,” the statement read.

The release continued:

Finally, the revenue from Rev. Sharpton’s birthday has already generated hundreds of thousands of dollars for NAN, and when a final tally is made, the Board is confident it will exceed in one-year what they put up for his life rights in ten-years. This doesn’t include the revenue they will get for use of his historic photo archives and other items for a documentary, as well as commitments for a one-person play and more.

Despite his recent pay raise, Sharpton reportedly still owes $698,470.99 in back taxes to the state of New York for three of his companies, according to the Post.