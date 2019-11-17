Tamerlan Tsarnaev, the Boston Marathon bomber who killed three people and injured several hundred, was involved in a grisly triple murder two years before the 2013 bombings, according to a court affidavit released this week in federal court as part of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s appeal of his death sentence for his part in the killing.

“The murders were particularly grisly: the victims were bound, beaten, and had their throats cut. In addition, the victims were covered with marijuana,” the 2013 search warrant affidavit written by an anonymous “special agent” states per the Boston Globe.

The agent adds: “Todashev and Tamerlan bound the victims, who were ultimately murdered. [Ibragim] Todashev went on to say that after the murders, Tamerlan and Todashev tried to clean the crime scene in order to remove traces of their fingerprints and other identifying details.”

Ibragim Todashev, a friend of Tsarnaev’s, confessed to participating in the “Waltham murders.”

Both men took “several thousand dollars from the residency and split the money,” per the affidavit.