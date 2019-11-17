NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” parodied the first week of the House’s public impeachment hearings by presenting it as a soap opera in the vein of “Days of Our Lives.”

In an apparent jab at observers who felt the hearings into President TrumpDonald John TrumpGOP divided over impeachment trial strategy Official testifies that Bolton had ‘one-on-one meeting’ with Trump over Ukraine aid Louisiana governor wins re-election MORE‘s dealings with Ukraine were “boring” and lacked “pizzazz,” “Saturday Night Live” opened the skit by introducing “Days of Our Impeachment,” a show in which the “only thing at stake is democracy.”

The segment then transitions to a reimagined impeachment hearing featuring Alex Matoff as House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), Cecily Strong as former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch Marie YovanovitchFox Business host lashes out at ‘big dumb baby’ Trump for attacking Yovanovitch during impeachment hearing Trump opens new line of impeachment attack for Democrats New witness claims first-hand account of Trump’s push for Ukraine probes MORE and Mikey Day as Rep. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanSix memorable moments from Ex-Ukraine ambassador Yovanovitch’s public testimony Democrats say Trump tweet is ‘witness intimidation,’ fuels impeachment push Live coverage: Ex-Ukraine ambassador testifies in public impeachment hearing MORE (R-Ohio). Actor John Hamm later makes an appearance as William B. Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine.

“I’m only here today because I was the target of a smear campaign by President Trump and Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiGrowing 2020 field underscores Democratic divide Top NSC aide puts Sondland at front lines of Ukraine campaign, speaking for Trump Bloomberg, Patrick take different approaches after late entries into primary race MORE that left me publicly humiliated and without a job,” Strong’s Yovanovitch says to open the hearing, prompting Day’s Jordan to argue that “this witness is clearly here because she loves attention.”

“Oh yeah,” Strong’s Yovanovitch replies. “I love the glamour and spotlight. That’s I spent my career in Ukraine and Somalia.”

The interaction gives way to Matoff’s Schiff announcing that the president has sent a tweet, referencing tweets Trump sent attacking Yovanovitch during Friday’s hearing.

“The president just sent a tweet,” Matoff’s Schiff says, prompting dramatic background music. In response, Heidi Gardner, playing an audience member, gasps before fainting, a stunt that she would mimic throughout the skit.

After Matoff’s Schiff declares that Trump is intimidating a witness, Day’s Jordan dismisses the charge, saying that if the “president wanted to intimidate you, he’d shoot you in the face in the middle of 5th Avenue.”

Asked by Strong’s Yovanovitch if Jordan would impeach him if that were to occur, Day replies, “I’d have to look at the facts, but no.”

Hamm’s Taylor then appears at the hearing, stating upon his entrance: “Unlike other people in the Trump administration, I show up.”

The skit later includes appearances from Kate McKinnon as Rudy Giuliani, Pete Davidson as lawyer Michael Avenatti, Melissa Villaseñor as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezLouisiana governor wins re-election White House backs Stephen Miller amid white nationalist allegations Ocasio-Cortez voices support for Taylor Swift in artist’s battle to perform her songs MORE (D-N.Y.), Beck Bennett as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP divided over impeachment trial strategy On The Money: Trump asks Supreme Court to block Dem subpoena for financial records | Kudlow ‘very optimistic’ for new NAFTA deal | House passes Ex-Im Bank bill opposed by Trump, McConnell Top House Democrats ask for review of DHS appointments MORE (R-Ky.) and Kenan Thompson as Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Miles Garrett. Referencing an incident that led to Garrett’s indefinite suspension, Thompson at one point swings a helmet at McKinnon’s Giuliani.

Hamm’s Taylor and Villaseñor’s Ocasio-Cortez are featured in a romantic interaction after the fictional New York lawmaker arrives at the hearing.

“Alexandria, I didn’t expect to see you here,” Hamm’s Taylor says as wind blows Villaseñor’s hair.

“I didn’t expect for you to be such a lowkey daddy,” Villasenor’s Ocasio-Cortez replies. “Now, here’s a Red New Deal, it’s my lips.”

The 8-minute segment came following a week in which the House’s impeachment inquiry into Trump entered its public phase. The House Intelligence Committee heard public depositions from Taylor, Yovanovitch and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau at the State Department.