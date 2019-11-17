House Minority Whip Steve ScaliseStephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseLive updates on impeachment: Schiff fires warning at GOP over whistleblower Bottom Line Trump allies assail impeachment on process while House Democrats promise open hearings soon MORE (R-La.) said Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’s (D) reelection by a narrow margin Saturday did not make President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP divided over impeachment trial strategy Official testifies that Bolton had ‘one-on-one meeting’ with Trump over Ukraine aid Louisiana governor wins re-election MORE “look bad” after Trump visited the state three times in support of Republican candidate Eddie Rispone.

“What he said was he’d be made to look bad whether he came in the state or not. Eddie Rispone made up about a 22-point disadvantage over the last month because of President Trump’s involvement. So Eddie Rispone was at about 27 in the primary. He ended up at 49,” Scalise told Fox News’s Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: Former Ukraine envoy offers dramatic testimony Chris Wallace on Yovanovitch testimony: ‘If you’re not moved, you don’t have a pulse’ Bret Baier says Trump tweet added an article of impeachment in real time MORE on “Fox News Sunday.”

“So clearly President Trump’s involvement made a big difference at helping close that massive gap, and, look, the governor’s polling showed he was above 50 before President Trump first started getting involved. That forced a runoff,” Scalise added. Trump did not make an endorsement in the primary, urging supporters to vote for either Rispone or his competitor, Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-La.). No candidate achieved a simple majority, forcing the Nov. 16 runoff election.

Rispone polled at 27 percent against Abraham in Louisiana’s jungle primary rather than in head-to-head polling against Edwards. Most polling conducted after the Oct. 12 primary showed Rispone and Edwards within 2 points of each other. Trump and Scalise both stumped for Rispone at a Thursday rally.

Trump offered a similar explanation after incumbent Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin (R) was defeated in his reelection bid by Kentucky Attorney General Andrew Beshear (D) earlier this month.

“@MattBevin picked up at least 15 points in last days, but perhaps not enough (Fake News will blame Trump!),” Trump tweeted after the Kentucky vote.