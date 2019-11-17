The California Democratic Party’s Fall Endorsing Convention is taking place this weekend. It’s been described as similar to Comic-Con, but for Democrat nerds and consultants. House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff was introduced to the audience as “our protector”. The audience responded with “uproarious” applause, according to one report.

Schiff came prepared to toss plenty of red meat to the crowd. He couldn’t resist standard hyperbole for which he is now known. Cue any horror movie soundtrack.

“The most grave threat to the life and health of our democracy comes from within, from a president without ethical compass, without an understanding of or devotion to our Constitution and the beautiful series of checks and balances it established,” he said. Schiff began his remarks on a somber note, and wove in allusions to the impeachment inquiry throughout. Building to a crescendo via a litany of Democratic electoral achievements, Schiff proclaimed, “We will send that charlatan in the White House back to the golden throne he came from.” The line was among the most enthusiastically received during the speech. “There is nothing more dangerous than an unethical president who believes he is above the law,” he added.

Rep. Adam Schiff: “The most profound threat to democracy today is not from Russia… The most grave threat to the life and health of our democracy comes from within, from a president without ethical compass.” pic.twitter.com/mTcblxZLLr — The Hill (@thehill) November 16, 2019

Ok, who else chuckled when you read Schiff’s slam about “ethical compass”? One thing the Trump presidency has shown is that Adam Schiff is a big fat leaker and one who makes claims on national television that he cannot back up. Remember during the Russia, Russia, Russia phase of the Trump administration, Schiff boldly stated that he had conclusive evidence of collusion with Russia by Team Trump. He falls in the camp of those Democrats who describe Trump as a foreign agent for Russia. It’s just all a bit too rich.

The Democrats in California, nonetheless, warmly received his remarks. Actually, “charlatan” is one of the tamer descriptions of Trump coming from Schiff and his ilk. Friday, during an interview with Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation”, Speaker of the House Pelosi, the highest ranking California Democrat, took exception to President Trump’s pushback in real time to Ambassador Yovanovitch’s testimony during her public hearing. She described Trump’s tweets as a reflection of “his own insecurity as an imposter.”

Pelosi noted that Trump’s knowledge of his own error was the source of his decision to tweet about Yovanovitch. “He made a mistake, and he knows her strength, and he was trying to undermine it.” She went on to denounce the president’s decision to tweet about Yovanovitch. “People don’t insult people, especially when they’re giving testimony before the Congress of the United States.” Brennan pointed out that the White House stated that Trump wasn’t seeking to intimidate Yovanovitch, just voice his opinion. Pelosi answered: “The words of the president weigh a ton. They are very significant, and he should not frivolously throw out insults. But that’s what he does.”

Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

Schiff and the Democrats now pursue impeachment based on a phone call to the Ukrainian president and President Trump. It’s all they have left after the epic failure of the Russian collusion story. Schiff wanted to use Yovanovitch as a sympathetic face – a victim of the evil Orange Man. Ambassadorships, though, are not lifetime appointments, as Yovanovitch well knows as a career employee with the State Department. She had no direct firsthand knowledge of anything in question. She was let go from her position in Ukraine and given a job at Georgetown University. She had a very soft landing, given she lost the confidence of the president.

I’ll end with this tidbit from the Democrat gathering this weekend in California – two top contenders were not in attendance. Neither Elizabeth Warren or Joe Biden showed up. I find that a bit odd, given Elizabeth Warren is the favored candidate in the state, according to the last polling.