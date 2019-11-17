“Speaker Pelosi invited President Trump to come testify, and I think her invitation is correct. If Donald Trump doesn’t agree with what he’s hearing, doesn’t like what he’s hearing, he shouldn’t tweet — he should come to the committee and testify under oath. And he should allow all those around him to come to the committee and testify under oath,” Schumer said on Sunday during a press conference in New York. “When Donald Trump refuses to come to the committee, now that Speaker Pelosi has invited him, when he doesn’t let all the people around him come before the committee, you gotta to ask the question: what is he hiding? Why is he afraid to confront what these people have said?” he added. ADVERTISEMENT Pelosi raised the issue of Trump testifying before the panel during an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation,” which aired on Sunday. “The president could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants if he wants — if he wants to take the oath of office or he could do it in writing,” she said. “He has every opportunity to present his case.”

The House is weeks into its investigation on whether or not Trump tied Ukraine aid to the country opening up an investigation into former Vice President Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

After weeks of closed-door depositions with current and former officials, the House held its first public impeachment inquiry hearings last week. They’re expected to hold three days of public hearings this week.

Trump and GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill have repeatedly lashed out at the inquiry, with the president blasting it as a “witch hunt.”

Asked about the first day of the public hearings during a meeting with Turkish President Erdogan, Trump replied: “are you talking about the witch hunt?”

“Is that what you mean? Is that what you’re talking about? I hear it’s a joke. I haven’t watched. I haven’t watched for one minute because I’ve been with the President, which is much more important, as far as I’m concerned,” he added.